Western Duluth Little League is Raising Funds for Field Enhancements

Their Goal is to Raise More Than $30,000 This Year

DULUTH, Minn.- The Western Duluth Little League has been raising money through fundraisers for field enhancements, and Sunday, a spaghetti feed and silent auction was held to benefit their cause.

Organizers of the event say their current facility and field is run down and in need for repairs. The Western Duluth Little League is working with the city for a matching grand fund of up to $100,000 dollars.

“There’s a lot of different things we have needs for that haven’t been addressed in quite a few years. We’ve worked hard as a group to maintain our fields but it’s time to improve them, make them safer, and take advantage of the opportunity we have with that 1 to 1 matching fund,” said Corey Verhel, the Vice President of Western Duluth Little League.

Some Athletes in the program say getting the field repaired is a great step in helping them continue to peruse the sport they love.

“It’s just probably my passion,” said Wyatt Hindermann, a baseball player in the program.

The Organization’s goal is to raise $30,000 to $40,000 this year.