911 Out in Parts of Douglas County and Superior

Call 715-394-4432 if You Can't Reach 911

SUPERIOR, Wis.-911 service is currently out in parts of Superior and Douglas County.

It’s affecting both landlines and cell phones in the area.

If you can’t reach 911, call the number on your screen at 715-394-4432.

If that doesn’t work, you will need to go to your local fire department to report an emergency.