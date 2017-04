City Council Approves Trail Plan

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council unanimously voted in favor Monday of a mini-master trail plan for the city.

The plan is to figure out what trail system best fits the needs of Duluth.

City officials say the Duluth Traverse is bike-optimized so it can produce world class mountain biking experiences.

With the plan passed, the city can pursue private and public funds.