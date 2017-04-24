Fraser Found of No Wrongdoing in Case Where Employee Died

Fraser was Fined $7,500

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Fraser Shipyards has been fined $7,500 by the Occupational Safety Health Administration, while be found of no wrongdoing in connection with a February incident, where an employee was burned when he was working on a vessel undergoing repairs.

The victim, Joseph Burch, died earlier this month.

“We want to enhance the safety of all Fraser team members who are involved directly in hot work or any work that may come close to such an environment,” said James Farkas, president of Fraser.

Fraser announced today they have made voluntary safety enhancements in connection with “Hot Work” environments.

The company has voluntarily put in place new rules requiring employees to wear fire resistant suits when working around sparks.