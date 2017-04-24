Man Extradited to Douglas County for Connection to New Years Homicide in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On January 9, 2017, an arrest warrant for Jamar Maurice Smith was issued in Douglas County, according to Douglas County District Attorney, Mark Fruehauf.

Smith is being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping in connection with an incident that occurred on New Years Day in Superior, Wisconsin outside the Third Base Bar.

Smith was arrested in January in St. Louis County, Minnesota on a probation violation out of Traverse County, in western Minnesota, where he would serve his remaining time.

He will now be extradited to Douglas County, where he is expected to make his first appearance on this warrant on April 25 at 1:30 p.m. At this hearing, the Court will determine bail and scheduled the matter for a preliminary hearing.

Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.