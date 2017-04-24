Missing Level 3 Sex Offender from Minnesota Found in California

MINNESOTA – Level III Predatory Offender, Michael James Costa was taken into custody in California over the weekend after he was no longer compliant with the conditions of his release, mid-April.

Costa had been on a fugitive status after absconding from his supervised release in Rochester, Minnesota.

He was arrested near Van Nuys, California after information led investigators to California. Local law enforcement located Costa and arrested him, he is currently in custody in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

No further information is available at this time.

Michael Costa