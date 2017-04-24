Superior Mayor Asks City Councilor to Resign After Domestic Violence Incident

Graham Garfield is Facing Criminal Charges for the Incident

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior Mayor Jim Paine publicly demanded Councilor Graham Garfield to resign from his position on the Superior City council.

Garfield is facing criminal charges after an alleged domestic violence incident on Friday. According to court documents Garfield allegedly bit his fiancée on the top of the head, and pointed a gun at her. As the Mayor, Paine doesn’t have the authority to remove Garfield from his position, but Paine is calling for a resignation from Garfield, or for city council to remove the councilor from his position.

“It is important that we do not minimize the severity of this situation, nor attempt to simply move on. There is a victim here. That person cannot minimize what happened,” said Paine.

Paine says he has talked with the survivor of the incident, and that she is doing ok.