Traffic Detours and Closures Expected During Bridge Inspections
Delays Should be Expected
DULUTH, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close traffic lanes and detour traffic during bridge inspections this week in many parts of the Northland.
The inspections are to keep bridges in good working order. Motorists are reminded to slow down in work zones.
Among the areas where there will be issues include:
- April 24: The ramp from northbound Interstate 535 to southbound I-35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should follow posted detour.
- April 25: The ramp from northbound Interstate 535 to northbound I-35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should follow posted detour.
- April 27: The ramp from southbound Highway 194 (Mesaba Ave.) to southbound Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.