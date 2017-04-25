52-Year-Old Duluth Man Charged with Sale of Methamphetamine

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department reports that officers and investigators form the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 block of 53rd Avenue West in Duluth.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation into the suspected sale and trade of methamphetamine by a resident in the building.

During the search, investigators recovered meth, drug packaging, scales, and other evidence of drug sales.

Fifty-two-year-old Scott William Bushy was arrested and booked into St. Louis County Jail.

On Tuesday, April 25, Bushy was formally charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office with 2nd Degree Sale of Methamphetamine in a Public Housing Zone. He remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail.