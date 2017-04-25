Ashland School District Awarded Fab Lab Grant

WEDC grants awarded during "Fab Lab Day" in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Governor Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced Tuesday, 21 school districts that have been awarded nearly $500,000 in grants to establish and expand local fabrication laboratory (fab lab) facilities.

A fab lab is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers, and plasma cutters.

Of this $494,809 total in grants, the Ashland School District will receive $24,690 to put toward their facility.

“Fab labs play a vital role in ensuring that today’s students have the skills they need to compete for the jobs of the 21st century by providing hands-on experience in areas such as design, engineering, and complex problem-solving,” said Gov. Walker.

Walker has also declared today, April 25, as Fab Lab Day in Wisconsin, and to commemorate it, has been traveling to all schools receiving grants to present the awards.

WEDC reported received 69 applications representing over $1.58 million in funding requests. These applications were evaluated based on readiness and long-range planning, curriculum, business, and community partnerships, financial need, and previous awards.

For more information on the state’s fab labs, including resources for teachers, visit www.inwisconsin.com/fablabs or follow #WIFabLab on Twitter.

Full list of school districts receiving awards: