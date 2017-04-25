ATV Accident Northwest of Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a call of an Off-Highway Vehicle accident in the 17000 block of Nelson Dam Rd in Buzzle Township, approximately 15 miles northwest of Bemidji.

Deputies and Bemidji Ambulance arrived on scene to investigate the crash, which revealed that a 64-year-old female rolled a 1995 Honda Fourtax ATV. The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the incident.

She was transported to the Bemidji Regional Airport where the patient was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The victims condition is unknown at this time and no further information was available from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.