Duluth Fire Marshal Highlights Fire Safety After Playground Arson

DULUTH, Minn. —

The Duluth Fire Department is trying to teach young people the consequences of playing with fire.

The fire department offers a three hour course called “FIRST” – aimed as an intervention for youths who have a history of setting fires.

The program is offered by referral; it goes through fire safety basics, but also shows the grim reality of people who have suffered the consequences of fire first hand.

Fire fighters say they are trying to ensure that kids and teenagers both understand that fire is not a toy.

“Fire is a tool,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy McComb. “It can be dangerous. It burns quickly. And can get out of control.”

Duluth’s fire marshal wanted to highlight the program in the wake of a vandalism incident at Bay View Elementary School earlier this month.

Two juveniles were said to be playing with Molotov cocktails on the basketball court.

“They really don’t realize how dangerous things could be,” McComb said. “It really could have gotten out of hand, and they’re lucky they didn’t burn themselves or create more damage than they did.”

The teenage vandals have confessed to the arson and are attending the “FIRST” course at the Duluth Fire Department.