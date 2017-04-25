Duluth Women’s Health Center Offers Free STD Testing

DULUTH, Minn. —

Certain sexually transmitted infections are on the rise; so the Women’s Health Center in Duluth offered free testing all day today.

“Free STI Testing Day” is an effort from the Minnesota Department of Health to curb the rates of certain diseases.

A urine sample will test for chlamydia and gonorrhea, and a blood sample will test for HIV and syphilis.

The Women’s Health Center will test both women and men, and the staff there say getting tested is very important for all adults.

“It’s always good to know your status when getting tested, for your own reproductive health and for anything you share with a partner,” said lab technician Sarah Spongberg. It’s important to know this information, and it can determine your health long term.”

According to Minnesota’s annual STD report, the rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis have all increased by at least 25% from 2015 to 2016.

“Chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, they’re all on the rise right now,” Spongberg said. “So it’s good to know your status, get the conversation started. It’s important to get tested; it’s important to have safe, fun sex.”