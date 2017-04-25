Frito Lay Issues Recall Due to Salmonella Risks

Frito Lay announced a voluntary recall of select Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning.

This action is a direct result of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeno power that could contain Salmonella.

There have been no confirmed illnesses related to this matter.

The specifications of this recall are as follows:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel. Jalapeno flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked Jalapeno flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked

All of the following multipack offers that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior, in addition a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked multipack sack 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix sac 30 count Miss Vickie’s multipack tray 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked multipack tray 32 count Miss Vickie’s multipack box



Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Representative product images can be found at fritolay.com. For product reimbursement, consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.