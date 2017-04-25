Historic Duluth Estate to Host Annual Gala

2017 Glensheen Gala Focuses on French Culture

DULUTH, Minn. – Soon, Glensheen Mansion will be opening the doors to guests for an evening full of class and celebration.

The Annual Glensheen Gala is Saturday, May 13 from 7-10 p.m.

This year, the event follows a French theme with appropriate food and drink selections.

Glensheen will be opening rarely-seen spaces as well as some not available to the public at any other time.

Tickets are $100.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, head to glensheen.org.

On Wednesday, April 26, Glensheen will also be hosting their last Chester Chat of the month, focusing on architecture.

On Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, all mothers will receive a free classic tour.