Mayor Larson Recognizes Local Volunteers

Event was Part of Day for Recognition for National Service

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson honored local volunteers Tuesday as part of the Day for Recognition for National Service.

All of the represented groups were associated with the Corporation for National Service. In Duluth, that means organizations like AmeriCorps and Senior Corps.

The Mayor also visited a couple service sites to see volunteers in action and came away with more appreciation for those who serve.

“Whether it’s once a week or it’s every day, or it’s because you just finished college and this is kind of an internship, it doesn’t matter,” said Mayor Larson. “What you are giving is a voice, a connection and hope in our community.”

The volunteers in attendance appreciated the Mayor’s gesture, and the national efforts to recognize volunteers. However, many say they don’t volunteer to be recognized.

“I could do without the recognition, but it’s nice that they do it,” said Athena Hartley, who volunteers as a Community Corps Coach. “It gives us a little more a sense that we’re valued.”

In Duluth alone, 36 AmeriCorps volunteers work in 17 schools. serving more than 2,400 children. Tuesday’s ceremony was one of more than 4,000 similar events across the country.