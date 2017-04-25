Minnesota Company, MyPillow ‘Forced to Lay Off’ 140 Workers

FOX 9 - KMSP

(KMSP) – MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his company was “forced to lay off” 140 workers in Chaska, Minnesota. The MyPillow inventor and company founder didn’t say why the layoffs were needed, but said he doesn’t take decisions like this lightly, and the layoffs were “very unexpected.”

Lindell added the company is working on new commercials and hopes to begin hiring again soon.

“After doing what we could to avoid it, MyPillow was forced to lay off 140 workers this week,” Lindell said in a statement to Fox 9. “I do not take decisions like this lightly and value every one of my 1,600 employees. This was very unexpected as we gave all of our employees raises in January. We have new commercials in the works and hope that we will be hiring again soon.”

In January, the Better Business Bureau pulled its accreditation form MyPillow and announced the company’s “A+” rating plummeted to an “F” due to its continuous BOGO offer and ads. Lindell stood by his offers, and said new ads were being produced. Lindell believes his new ads would clear up customers’ confusion over the difference between the “classic” pillow offered in stores and “premium” pillows only offered by phone and online.

At the time, Lindell shared his displeasure with the BBB report card, but sets his sights on the bigger picture.

“I have 1500 employees, we’ve sold over 25 million pillows, and they have 235 complaints,” Lindell said.

Lindell has been an outspoken supporter of President Trump, from his campaign through the inauguration, which he attended in-person. Lindell was invited to meet Trump in New York last summer to discuss the MyPillow business model. Trump was reportedly curious about the product and how Lindell manufactured all of his pillows in the United States.