Minnesota Couple Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teenage Girl

GOODHUE, Minn. (AP) – A southeastern Minnesota couple is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and trying to recruit her for a swinger’s lifestyle.

Michael Lowell Germain, 43 and 49-year-old Heather Laverne Germain of Goodhue appeared in court Monday on charges including criminal sexual conduct and interfering with the privacy of a minor. The couple was released from jail after posting bond.

The charges allege the Germains set up a “sex room” in the attic of their home’s detached garage.

In January, a 16-year-old girl told authorities that Michael Germain had raped her at the encouragement of Heather Germain. The girl alleged she was 15 when Michael Germain first assaulted her.

Heather Germain declined to comment to the Star Tribune. No attorneys are listed who could comment on the couple’s behalf.