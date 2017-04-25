Polaris Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The families of two Arizona women who died last year in Utah when their ATVs caught fire after tipping over have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that made the vehicle: Polaris Industries.

The families of 28-year-old Destiny Dixon and 51-year-old Debbie Swann allege in a lawsuit filed this month that a defect in the Ranger 800 model caused gas to come pouring out and engulf them in flames before they could unbuckle their seatbelts.

The lawsuit is filed in Minnesota where Polaris has its headquarters.

Polaris didn’t immediately have comment, but the company sent a statement saying the accident wasn’t caused by any defect.

Authorities say the women died September 2, 2016, trying to navigate an ATV obstacle path that locals call the “Tip Over Challenge” near Moab, Utah.