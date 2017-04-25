Psychology Conference a Chance for Students to Present Research

15th Annual Twin Ports Undergraduate Psychology Conference Held at CSS

DULUTH, Minn. – A psychology conference at the College of St. Scholastica gave students a chance to share their research from the past year.

UMD, UWS, and CSS students attended the 15th annual conference that included keynote presentations by psychology professionals and a poster session where students could discuss their work with each other.

“I think it’s just great to see other people’s research,” says UWS psychology student Maria Ammer. “It gives you ideas to extend your own research. It extends your knowledge. It sees what other schools do, what other students do.”

The undergraduate psychology conference is part of the CSS Scholarship and Creative Arts Week, which continues through this Friday.