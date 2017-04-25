Researchers Learn About Cross Laminated Timber

New Technique Allows Buildings to be Constructed Using Wood

DULUTH, Minn – Officials at the University of Minnesota’s Natural Resource Research Institute got a look at new construction techniques using wood.

The seminar, put on by WoodWorks, examined how using Cross Laminated Timber helps both forest management and reducing carbon footprints.

With CLT, buildings as many as eight stories high can be built using only wood. Even wood once considered unusable for construction.

“You can use trees that have been killed by pine beetles and other sorts of things in a structural building,” said Eric Signsaas, Initiative Director for Wood Products, Materials and Bio-Economy at NRRI.

Tuesday’s program was supported by the Minnesota State Wood Innovation Team.