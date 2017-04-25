Seniors Learn Healthy Tips at Fair

Fair Provided Residents with Easy Access to Health Information

DULUTH, Minn. – Local health providers and students from the College of St. Scholastica teamed up to help seniors stay healthy.

The Benedictine Living Community held its 2nd annual Senior Health Fair Tuesday. In addition to exhibits from local businesses, CSS Exercise Physiology students were on hand for health checks creating a one–stop shop for residents’ health needs.

“It’s hard for residents to get out and go to health fairs and expos,” said Alicia Little, Exercise Physiologist with the Benedictine Living Community. “Having all these vendors and booths here, they don’t need to go out and find transportation.”

Organizers say turnout for the health fair Was better than last year.