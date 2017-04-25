Stamping Out Hunger in the Northland

Tips for Annual Food Donation Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. – In May letter carriers will be delivering more than the mail.

They’ll also be picking up and delivering food donations.

The Annual Letter Carriers Food Drive is taking place Saturday, May 13.

Those interested in donating should place their donation goods next to their mailbox by 9 a.m. that day for pick up.

Scott Van Daele, Director of Distributive Services for CHUM, says the donations from this campaign help the food shelf make it from May through October.

Rachel Loeffler-Kemp, Community Services Director for the Head of the Lakes United Way, says the best things to donate are pasta, canned fruit and vegetables and peanut butter.