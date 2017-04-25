Trump Slaps Tariff on Canadian Softwood Lumber

Escalates Trade Dispute Between the Two Countries

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C.-The Trump administration has moved to impose a 20 percent tariff on softwood lumber entering the United States from Canada, escalating an intensifying trade dispute between the two countries.

The president announced the decision during a gathering with conservative media outlets at the White House Monday evening. Trump’s initial comments were relayed by four people who were in the room and confirmed by an administration official.

The Commerce Department later announced it had reached a preliminary determination and would impose countervailing duties ranging from 3 percent to 24 percent on imported softwood lumber, with an average of about 20 percent.

One person in the room said Trump threatened that dairy could be next.

The U.S. and Canada typically enjoy a friendly trading relationship, but things have soured in recent months.

The Canadian government, meanwhile, rejected the assessment, calling the duty “unfair and punitive.”

They warned the action would have a negative impact on American families who will have to pay more to build or renovate homes. And they said they would sue, if necessary.