Veteran’s Expo Held In Superior

Event Helped Former and Current Military

Tuesday night at UWS a Veteran’s Benefits Expo was held to help people who have served, and are currently serving in the military.

A few hundred people came out to the Yellowjacket Union Greatroom. It was a free event with more than 30 local, state and federal agencies that serve veterans.

It brought together city leaders, like Superior’s new Mayor Jim Paine as well as the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary.

“It’s an opportunity to not only give back to student veterans on campus but also community veterans who have given so much for us,” said Monte Stewart, the student services coordinator.

Organizers say the expo is offered as an opportunity for people looking to get involved in veteran organizations, or learn more about the specific services that are available to them.