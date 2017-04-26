Aldi to Open in the Fall in Duluth

Job Seekers Encouraged to Keep Checking Website

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Aldi’s location is set to open in the fall.

A spokesperson for the discount grocer told us today, they don’t have a specific date yet for a grand opening, but will be releasing more details in the coming months.

There are also no hiring dates yet, but Aldi representatives are encouraging job seekers to keep checking their website.

Aldi will be located near the old K-Mart by the Miller Hill Mall.

To find out more, visit this website.