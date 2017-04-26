DTA Testing New Double-Stacked Destination Signs

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority is working to test a new double-stacked display format for the digital destination signs on the front and right sides of the buses.

Around half of the DTA’s bus fleet will feature the double-stacked format, which will list both the origin route and the destination route at the same time on two separate lines, instead of the common scrolling text. The display will display the destination as well as the downtown code.

Several routes are interlined, with routes changing once the buses travel through the Duluth Transportation Center. This feature will allow passengers to reach destinations without having to transfer onto another bus.

The DTA is seeking passenger input on the new format. Riders are encouraged to offer their input by calling 218-722-7283 or by submitting a comment online at www.duluthtransit.com