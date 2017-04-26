Duluth Air Show Adding a 4-K Race

Race will take place Saturday, June 3rd at Sky Harbor Airport

DULUTH, Minn. – A new event is being added to the Duluth Air Show this summer.

For the first time ever, a 4K race will be held at Sky Harbor Airport on Park Point along both the bay and lake shore.

Air Show organizers hope the race brings in a new group of fans to the event and helps kick off running season just before Grandma’s Marathon.

“We’re going to have one of the acrobatic performers, while the race is going on, actually buzz the runway. So that’s going to be kind of unique whether the guy does barrel rolls, does smoke or whatever,” says Jon Carlson, Director of Marketing and Partnerships for the Duluth Air Show.

The race will be the morning of Saturday, June 3rd. Registration is now open for any runners who want to take part.