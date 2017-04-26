Duluth Organizations to Extend Outdoor Opportunities to Kids

Community Leaders Focused on Getting More Children Outside

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth has gotten plenty of recognition in recent years for being one of America’s best outdoor cities.

Many in the community want to make sure children get the most out of Duluth’s outdoor opportunities.

Duluth is making big investments into parks and outdoor spaces. Many organizations want to make sure those outdoor benefits extend to everyone in the community, especially children.

Many programs, like preschool activities at Hartley Nature Center and outdoor adventure camps at UMD, are already available to kids.

Organizations want to expand those programs so kids can get more than one experience and get hooked on outdoor fun.

“We love the fact that there are so many passionate people in this community about skiing or mountain biking or rock climbing and that we want them to share some of that passion with the youth in the community and so we’re hoping that we can kind of light a fire under them,” says Erik Torch, Director of Grant Making for the Northland Foundation.

At the “Bridging the Adventure Gap” discussion, community leaders talked about how to make Duluth an example for other cities across the country of how to get more kids outside.