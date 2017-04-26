Duluth Workforce Center Looking to Display Local Art

The employment resource center plans to feature about 10 different pieces from artists in the community

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Workforce Center is looking for local artists to help spruce up its blank, white walls.

The employment resource center downtown plans to feature about 10 different pieces from artists in the community. Right now, they’re looking for submissions of different types, including canvas, photography, and drawings that will fill the walls of its resource room.

Nicole Smith helped organize this project and says it’s a great way to create a space that better reflects the community.

“We’re looking for art that’s reflective of Duluth, the physical beauty of Duluth or representative of working class people in Duluth,” said Smith.

The center plans to rotate the art every three months. Those interested in submitting pieces of art are asked to complete a submission form and email it to nlsmith@duluthmn.gov before May 5.

Click here to download the submission form: calltoartistsfinal-pr