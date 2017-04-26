Duluth’s Best Bread Hires Arm Wrestler as Spokesman

Company Using Endorsement to Sell "Big Fat German Pretzels"

DULUTH, Minn. – A local bakery has a new, and very unusual sponsor.

Duluth’s Best Bread has hired a world class arm wrestler to promote its product.

Mattias “Hellboy” Schlitte, Germany’s #1 ranked arm wrestler, promotes the bakery in an ad where he says “This is everyone else’s bread and this is Duluth’s Best Bread.”

Signing Germany’s top arm wrestler is part of the company’s plan to use an outside the box ad to get the word out about their “Big Fat German Pretzels.”

“We were thinking athlete sponsorship, it’s a great idea, and you’re looking at LeBron James and we’re like ‘do we have the money for LeBron?’ and we’re like ‘No. Not a chance.’ So then you start looking down, what’s your B option, and you look at maybe a different sport and we’re like, ‘No, we don’t have that.’ Look at local players, like Minnesota players like, ‘Nope, can’t afford that either.’ So then, way down the trail you get to German arm wrestlers and like ‘Hey, yeah we can afford this guy,'” says Duluth’s Best Bread owner Michael Lillegard.

The pretzels are available at the Blind Pig, Blacklist Brewing, and the Breakroom.