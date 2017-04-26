Florists Suggest Waiting for Warmer Weather to Plant Annuals

The Engwall Garden Center will open back up for the season next Monday

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Weather like what most in the Northland saw on Wednesday probably doesn’t have many people thinking about gardening.

However, over at Engwalls in Hermantown, they are gearing up for planting season. Florists say trees, shrubs and perennials are safe to get in the ground right now, but encourage people to hold off on planting any of those colorful annual flowers.

“Our recommendation is don’t even think about putting annuals in the ground until the ground is 60 degrees temperature,” said Rod Saline, ownerof Engwall Florist & Gifts. “That’s really one of the keys to annual performance.”

Florists say now is actually a good time to purchase annuals. If you’re eager to get some color in your yard, they say to keep them in pots and bring them inside overnight.

