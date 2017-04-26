Hoops Brewing Construction Progressing

New Brewery Should be Open by Early June

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction continues on the city’s newest brewery.

Workers are busy getting Hoops Brewing ready for business.

According to former Fitger’s Brewhouse co–founder Dave Hoops, the brewery should open in June and will turn out about 80 different beers each year.

Hoops says he’s most impressed by support from the community.

“My partners in this project have been incredible,” said Hoops. “There’s a lot happening right now, we’re under some deadline crunches right now. We’ve been in here a long time and the place is really shaping up, it’s beautiful.”

Hoops Brewing is located at the old Timber Lodge Steakhouse in Canal Park.