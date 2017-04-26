Joel Labovitz Success Awards Honor Local Entrepreneurs

More than 75 Businesses Honored

DULUTH, Minn.-Business owners and entrepreneurs from the Northland were honored today at an awards ceremony at the DECC.

The Joel Labovitz Success Awards recognized people from big organizations to smaller ones that are just getting their start. No matter what the case, these ceremonies make business owners feel appreciated.

“Several years ago, one of the individuals recognized came on the stage and said this is the first time anyone has said thank you… the first time anyone has recognized what we do as a businessperson, an entrepreneur,” said Elaine Hansen, Director of the UMD Center of Economic Development.

A record number of 75 business owners were nominated for this year’s awards.

Here’s a complete this of the winners from a prepared statement from UMD:

Micro-Entrepreneur:

Clover Valley Farms – Cindy Hale; Duluth

In 2012, the idea of a farm business built around a unique product like fruit vinegars was untested. Since launching its line of culinary vinegars in 2014, Clover Valley Farms has established its brand, rapidly grown production capacity, tripled sales and is solidly positioned for long-term success.

Emerging Entrepreneur:

Vikre Distillery – Emily and Joel Vikre; Duluth

Vikre Distillery sustainably handcrafts gin, aquavit, vodka and whiskey. It favors recyclable packaging, uses all organic and/or local grains, and is working to become a zero-waste facility. Its products have won multiple national awards, and Vikre Distillery was also voted USA Today’s Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery.

Established Entrepreneur:

The Tongue and Groove Store – Ann and Kyle Anderson; Duluth

This wood component manufacturer has grown revenues and space, successfully emerging from dramatic industry shifts. The nature of the business requires hiring entry-level employees and providing training to develop their skillsets, giving them a quality career path and adding to the local economy.

Mature Entrepreneur:

The Black Woods Group – Bryan Flaherty; Duluth

Growing up in the hospitality business, Flaherty branched out further, adding Black Woods Grill & Bar locations, the Greysolon Ballroom & Moorish Room, Black Water Lounge, Tavern on the Hill, and catering. Flaherty and his team have developed consistent and steady growth as well as longevity in an industry where others come and go frequently, which is a strong indication of success.

Environmentally Engaged Entrepreneur:

Yker Acres – Sara and Mark Weik; Carlton

Yker Acres annually produces more than 80,000 pounds of pork while growing 75 percent of its own feed. The company, which will install solar power this summer, has its pork featured at Duluth restaurants and grocers, and through direct sales. Yker Acres has won several awards, including the 2016 Mpls/St. Paul Magazine “Best Pork Chop.”

Generations of Success Award:

L&M Fleet Supply Company – Erik Andersen, Del Matteson and Shawn Matteson; Grand Rapids

Now managed by its third generation of owners, L&M Fleet Supply is an established, general merchandise retailer with a history of steadily growing its store size and numbers. With a corporate office in Grand Rapids and nine locations in northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, the company employs more than 650 people. L&M not only competes strongly against national big-box retailers, it continues to successfully go against statistics that say fewer than 1 percent of all businesses reach a third generation, let alone stay in the same family.