Knutson Custom Construction Has New Home

Team Built The Facility Themselves To Show Their Style

Knutson Custom Construction will now operate out of a state of the art facility they constructed themselves.

To show off their new building the construction company held an open house for the public to come check out their distinct style.

The building was designed and built by the Knutson team which reflects the craftsmanship and style that the company has come to be known for.

“We want to be different and show people that there’s more to design than just a green roof house with yellow siding. We want to establish that whole distinct build of what there could be possibilities of building.” says Andrew Knutson, President of Knutson Custom Construction.

Their new location is off of rice lake road here in Duluth.