Registration Opens for 2018 American Birkebeiner on May 1

HAYWARD, Wis. – The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation board of directors announced today that registration will open for the 2018 American Birkebeiner on Monday, May 1, 2017.

The 2018 race is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, with the Kortelopet and Prince Haakon slated for Friday, Feb. 23.

The Fat Bike Birkie, the world’s largest fat bike race is scheduled for March 10, and the BirkeTour hosted on Jan. 14.

Registration for the Birkie is capped at 10,500 participants for the combined three races. Registration will close when the cap is reached.

To register head on over to www.Birkie.com.