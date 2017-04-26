Residents; Mother Nature Needs To Make Up Her Mind

Late April Storm Has Some Wanted Warmer Weather Back

Superior, Wis.

As we all know with weather this time of the year can be tricky. Needless to say the tease that we had this past Saturday with those beautiful temps all across the area. People want Mother Nature to pick one season and stick with it.

“Ready for spring, it’s time to get the cabin open and go fishing and swimming,” says Brian Sexton.

This past Saturday temperatures were topping out in the 70’s. Even if it’s late April, seeing a winter storm like today’s is not out of the ordinary. For residents of the Northland however, Mother Nature needs to make up her mind.

“It kind of tricked us man. Everybody was out wearing shorts and hoodies and now it’s back to snow suits. They cancelled school today for the kids. It’s all bad man, you know everybody is changing their tires from the snow tires back to the regular tires and now you have to switch back. I’m over the snow,” says Michael Canty.

This type of weather during early spring months is something that we have to live with.

“I’m OK with it but I’m over it. I’m ready for it to be hot and to enjoy the heat.”