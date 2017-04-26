Rideshare Services Expected to Hit Duluth Streets By This Weekend

So far Lyft is the only company to file the needed paperwork to operate in the city

DULUTH, Minn. – Rideshare services will officially be allowed to operate within the city of Duluth beginning Thursday.

Uber and Lyft have already started hiring drivers and putting vehicles through required inspections. Neither company has announced an official launch date, but Duluth city councilor Noah Hobbs tells us Lyft has filed all the needed paperwork to operate in the city, and expects they will be up and running by this weekend.

Hobbs noted that Uber has not yet filed their paperwork with the city.

FOX 21 has reached out to Uber, but has not heard anything back regarding when they plan to start offering ride share services in Duluth.