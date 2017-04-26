School Closings & Delays 4-26-17
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
School closings and delays for Wednesday, April 26, 2017:
2-hr Delay:
- Cloquet School District
- Esko Public Schools
Delayed Start:
- University of Minnesota – Duluth (starts at 10 a.m.)
Closings:
- Benedictine Preschool and Early Childhood Program
- Cherry School
- Cook County Independent School District
- Drummond School District
- Duluth School District
- Great Expectations Charter School
- Hermantown School District
- Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School
- Lake Superior College
- Lake Superior School District
- Lakeview Christian Academy
- Maple School District
- Maranatha Academy
- Marshall School
- North Woods School
- Northeast Range School
- Proctor School District
- Solon Springs School
- South Ridge School
- South Shore School District
- Superior School District
- Tower-Soudan Elementary
- Washburn School District