School Closings & Delays 4-26-17

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Natalie Froistad

School closings and delays for Wednesday, April 26, 2017:

2-hr Delay:

  • Cloquet School District
  • Esko Public Schools

Delayed Start:

  • University of Minnesota – Duluth (starts at 10 a.m.)

Closings:

  • Benedictine Preschool and Early Childhood Program
  • Cherry School
  • Cook County Independent School District
  • Drummond School District
  • Duluth School District
  • Great Expectations Charter School
  • Hermantown School District
  • Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School
  • Lake Superior College
  • Lake Superior School District
  • Lakeview Christian Academy
  • Maple School District
  • Maranatha Academy
  • Marshall School
  • North Woods School
  • Northeast Range School
  • Proctor School District
  • Solon Springs School
  • South Ridge School
  • South Shore School District
  • Superior School District
  • Tower-Soudan Elementary
  • Washburn School District

Related Post

Saturday April 15, 2017, Morning Forecast
Sunday April 16, 2017, Morning Forecast
Saturday January 14, 2017, Evening Forecast
Saturday March 25, 2017, Morning Forecast

You Might Like