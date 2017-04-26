Sleet, Ice, Freezing Rain and Snow Hits the Northland

One Half of an Inch of Sleet Accumulates in Duluth, While A Quarter of an Inch of Ice Blankets the North Shore in April.

DULUTH, Minn. – Mother Nature sure has a grip on the Northland and it looks and feels like it is taking revenge on us in late April!

A Wintry mix of ice pellets, sleet, freezing rain and snow fell across Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin today.

It fell in a light to moderate intensity, as small ice pellets and sleet in Duluth, MN and Superior, WI. It accumulated quickly to a half of an inch in Hermantown, MN. In the Arrowhead and North Shore, rain fell and froze on contact with the temperatures sitting at 32 degrees at the surface. Grand Marais, Lusten, Silver Bay and Saxon were a few of the many areas that received a quarter of an inch of freezing rain ice up and cause dangerous slick conditions.

Plow trucks were back on the roads, trying to keep up with the slippery mix.

The dangerous driving conditions forced many schools to close and put delays on college classes. Some students weren’t ready, as they already had sent home their winter jackets and boots, in hopes that the warm weather was here to stay.

“I was a little unprepared! It’s kind of crazy, May is in five days. I feel like it shouldn’t be snowing right now.” explained Abby Miles, a St. Scholastica student.

Northlanders had to pull out their ice scrapers, boot chains and umbrellas today but the question is, will they have to keep them close by, as another threat for mixed precipitation arrives on Sunday.