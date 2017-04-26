Surrender Unwanted Fish, Plants in the Northland

Minnesota Sea Grant is Partnering with Local Businesses to Find New Homes for Unwanted Aquatic Species, Plants

DULUTH, Minn. – Invasive species have become a big issue in Northland waters over the past few years.

Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Sea Grant Organization helped provide a safe solution to the problem.

Northlanders had two hours to take their unwanted fish and aquatic plants to the UMD Kirby Center.

The event is designed to give people the chance to freely surrender their unwanted aquatic animals instead of releasing them into Minnesota waterways.

Minnesota Sea Grant is working to form network relationships with Animal Allies, World of Fish, The Snake Pit, and UMD PAWS, so Northlanders have an easier way to surrender pets when the time comes.

“Instead of releasing in them in the environment, we want to provide a safe opportunity through our habitatitude collaborative and our surrender network for rehoming unwanted pets,” said Doug Jensen,

Aquatic Invasive Species Program Coordinator with Minnesota Sea Grant.

Organizers say this is the only collaboration like this in the country.

“We know that students are now leaving their housing and they may have pets in those places, and we want to avoid having what happened back in 2004 with the release into the environment,” said Jensen.

The efforts are being funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

