UW-Superior Presents “Crimes of the Heart”

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior is now presenting a story of three sisters reuniting and dealing with past decisions.

The play is called “Crimes of the Heart.”

Ellen Badger, who plays Babe Botrelle, visited FOX 21 to chat about the play.

She says the show brings comedy to serious circumstances.

Performances are April 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 30 at 2:00 p.m. in the Experimental Theatre on the UW-Superior campus.

To purchase tickets call 715-394-8380.

For more information, head to uwsuper.edu.