CSS Football Team Raising Funds for Childhood Cancer Research

Saints Helping Saints will be Happening Saturday, April 29 at CSS Tower Hall in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Saturday, April 29 at The College of St. Scholastica, students on the football team will be raising money to help fight childhood cancer.

Put on by the CSS football team in coordination with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, Saints will be shaving their heads with the hope of finding a cure for children diagnosed with cancer.

They are now asking the community to take part in the event, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the CSS Tower Hall.

The team is hoping to raise more than $2,000 dollars, and is just $200 dollars shy of doing so right now.

Team member Elliott Simon says he and his teammates are excited for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of many.

“One of my really good friends lost his sister a week before her graduation, so it’s a little personal to me that way,” said Simon.

This all started when CSS Defensive Coordinator George Penree watched a video about children battling cancer.

Having a two-year-old daughter, Penree decided to localize the fight.

“A five dollar donation, ten dollar donation or twenty dollar donation goes a long way especially for children who have cancer and being able to research a cure for that,” said Penree.

There will be a DJ, food and prizes on site.

If you can’t make it to the event but would like to donate, click here for more information.