Harala Not Seeing Re-Election To Duluth School Board

Annie Harala Has Served On Board For Four Years

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s school board member Annie Harala has announced she’s headed in a new direction and won’t run for re-election.

Harala said in a written statement that she is leaving for both personal and family reasons.

She says she hopes passionate and committed people seek her at-large position.

The Duluth primary school board election is currently set for September 12 of 2017.

Here’s Harala’s full statement:

I ran for the School Board four years ago because I am passionate about youth and our community and wanted to bring a new voice to the School Board. Over my term, I have worked to build community, equity and accountability as I promised my constituents. I have worked to support the expansion of the community-schools model; we have seen it grow from Myers-Wilkins up to Lincoln Park Middle School and are in the planning phases at Denfeld. I’ve worked to bridge trusting relationships with community partners and our schools and have worked to make sure that equity was weaved throughout each policy and budget we worked to set. The District still has a ways to grow, but is a stronger place today.

After much discernment and discussion, I am announcing that I will not be seeking reelection for the Duluth School Board due to personal and family reasons. I plan to stay involved with education and community building initiatives across this city that I love.

Thank you to my family, friends and community for strong support over the years. I will miss most, the opportunity to see the amazing things that our students and staff bring forward with pride each month at meetings.

I encourage passionate and committed people to seek the open seats on the school board.