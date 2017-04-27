Josh Craven Has Muscular Dystrophy And Needs Help For New Wheelchair

Wants All Terrain Action Track To Spend More Time With Kids

Duluth, Minn.

We have an exciting update on a story we brought you back in early March about a father’s wish to spend more time with his family.

25 year old Cloquet father, Josh Craven has muscular dystrophy and he’s hoping to spend more time with his two young kids as they grow up.

But with his current chair he’s finding that harder and harder to do. So he wants an action track wheelchair that is all terrain so he can go on trails and to the beach with them.

He still needs the communities help in raising enough funds to purchase the chair. He’s about half way to his goal of about 16 to 18 thousand dollars so to help with remaining cost.

This Saturday a spaghetti dinner fundraiser is being held in Carlton at the VFW post 2962 by the Carlton county ATV riders.

“I need it to go hiking and stuff outdoors. Do all the stuff I used to be able to do.” Craven says.

If you’re unable to go to the spaghetti dinner and want another way to donate you can go to his WWW.GOFUNDME.COM/JOSHS– ACTIONTRACK– CHAIR–FUND