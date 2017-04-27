Kwik Trip Planned For Boundary Avenue, U.S. Highway 2

DULUTH, Minn. – Plans are in the works for another Kwik Trip in Duluth on Boundary Avenue and U.S. Highway 2.

The location buddies up to the city of Proctor.

The potential opening is still a year or so out, but some residents are a little uneasy about the high-traffic business looking to move in.

“It’s right in the backyard. I don’t know, I’d rather they didn’t. I don’t know how safe it’s going to be,” said Alice Brenny, a resident who lives behind the proposed Kwik Trip site.

Kwik Trip’s representative for the site, Brad Johnson, said officials are excited to meet what he calls a strong need in the area for a business like Kwik Trip that provides fresh food.

Meanwhile, Kwik Trip and the city of Duluth’s planning department are in discussions about changing zoning from residential to mixed use – all while making sure environmental requirements are met and neighbors’ concerns are heard.

A public open house on the proposed development is May 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Proctor’s Black Wood’s.