Lake Superior College Awards $40,000 in Scholarships to Students

Scholarships were awarded to 50 students during a ceremony Thursday afternoon

DULUTH, Minn. – It was an exciting day for a group of students over at Lake Superior College.

More than $40,000 in scholarships were awarded to 50 students during a ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Each year, LSC gives students the opportunity to apply for a variety of scholarships to help make paying for college a little easier.

Tim Donaldson received the college’s largest scholarship today and plans to enroll in LSC’s nursing program.

“Just to come from where I came from, Chicago, Illinois, just growing up in a hard environment to develop into the young man I’ve become is not easy,” said Donaldson. “I’ve made different choices, I could have taken a different route but I’m glad I made some of the choices that I made.”

The Lake Superior College foundation has more than sixty scholarship funds offered to students each year.