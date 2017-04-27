Lake Superior Zoo Celebrates Crow and Raven Day

The Event Was Held to Raise Awareness of an Endangered Crow

DULUTH, Min.- The Lake Superior Zoo Celebrated Crow and Raven Day today

The Hawaiian crow is one species in the crow and raven family that is critically endangered. The Lake Superior zoo held their event to help educate zoo goers about the birds, and what people and conservationists are doing to try and save them.

“What I’m mainly doing is raising awareness for the Hawaiian Crows, they are a very endangered species, there’s only a hundred of them left and they are extinct in the wild,” said Jessica Phoenix, a Zoo Keeper at the Lake Superior Zoo.

The kid friendly event also had activities like making a crow or raven mask, and seeing the zoo’s crows play with their favorite toys and treats.