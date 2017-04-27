Lyft Officially Launches Rideshare Service in Duluth

Morgan Nygaard was the first Lyft driver out on the streets picking up riders

DULUTH, Minn. – Ride share services have officially launched in the city of Duluth. Lyft activated its app to drivers Thursday evening and allowing people to start requesting rides.

Around 5 p.m. this evening, Morgan Nygaard became the first Lyft driver. Nygaard picked up our FOX 21 crew on London Road in his Volkswaggen Passat. The Duluth native says he signed up to drive for Lyft a couple weeks ago and that the process was really simple.

After waiting all day to get the green light from the company to start picking up riders, Nygaard says he was ready to go once his first ride request came in.

“[I had] lots of anxiety just waiting for it to say Lyft is finally available in the Duluth area, but now that it’s actually here it didn’t take long to get any rides and hopefully business keeps up like this I guess,” said Nygaard.

While he won’t rely on Lyft as a full-time job, Nygaard says he will mainly drive on the weekends and some week nights.

“it’s something that’s in Mankato, Saint Cloud, the Twin Cities, a lot of the students up here at UMD are from those areas and are used to it,” Nygaard added. “I think it’s going to be something they’re really going to love.”

While Lyft got the head start in Duluth today, we’re told that Uber could launch as soon as Friday.

City councilor Noah Hobbs says the city is working through an issue regarding Uber’s insurance coverage for drivers.