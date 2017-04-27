Miller Hill Mall Raises Money For Susan G. Komen Foundation

Bowling Tournament To Raise Funds

Tonight the staff at Miller Hill Mall was doing more than just shopping.

They we’re having fun at skyline lanes during their first ever “bowling for a cause” fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the Susan G. Komen foundation. Simon Properties, who owns 180 properties across the U.S. is challenging each of his locations to raise money for breast cancer research.

“We’ve made a huge commitment over the next three years to raise money and really fight for that cause. That cause really touches everyone across the country so it’s really important to us to give back to the community in that way,” Says Randall Jackson, Marketing Director at Miller Hill Mall.

24 teams participated in the event with the winning team taking home a prize package from the Miller Hill Mall.